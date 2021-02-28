Guildford make history in Daily Mail U15 Cup

Brendan Gallagher continues his series looking at rugby’s great schools

GUILDFORD’S finest hour, and major claim to rugby fame, was winning the inaugural Daily Mail U15 Cup in 1988, the first national Fifteens competition of its kind in the country. Trailblazers in the truest sense.In this first-ever year of national competition there was no template to follow and RGS Guildford had to do it the hard way. It was decided that 32 counties would be represented by 32 schools and, with Surrey a powerhouse in schools rugby, a separate knockout competition was held within the ...