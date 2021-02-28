YOUNG GUNSLONDON IRISH CENTRE

Will Joseph admits following the career path of older brother Jonathan might not be the best thing, given the likelihood that he is always going to be compared to him.However, if, like his brother, the former Newbury Blues, Berkshire and Millfield School youngster goes on to win 50-odd caps for England, tour with the British Lions and become renowned as one of the Premiership’s foremost centres for over a decade, he’ll live with it.Hell, the 18-year-old even bears a striking resemblance to his older sibling, with Will smilin...