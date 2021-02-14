Clatter of trains couldn’t derail mighty Emanuel

Brendan Gallagher continues his series looking at rugby’s great schools

Learning from the master: The great Mervyn Thomas, second left front row, coaching at Emanuel

FOR well over a century Emanuel School – situated just south of Clapham Junction and north of Wandsworth Common in a triangle of land between two mainline train routes – has been a south London rugby stronghold deep in football territory.

Many of you travelling on the Brighton-London line will have passed the school’s First XV pitch without knowing – that long high bricked...