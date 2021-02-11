Exclusive – Jean de Villiers: Midfield selection’s a minefield but it has to be Farrell wearing No.10

Just five months and five rounds of Six Nations rugby separates Warren Gatland and the scheduled British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa, kicking off on July 3. Whether the event takes place as planned is anyone’s guess, but the Kiwi taking charge of his third tour will be forging ahead nonetheless as he jets in to watch the opening round of Six Nations action.

He’ll have most questions answered already. His forward pack just about picks itself. It is in the backline where Gatland will earn his pay. And if selecting numbers nine to 15 is a puzzle, it is in midfield where a veritable ...