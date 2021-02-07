Enforcing scrum laws would free the backs

JEFF PROBYN

A FRONT ROW VIEW OF THE GAME

Earlier this week I read an article by rugby author and analyst Nick Bishop highlighting some of the problems in an area of the game that I love, which obviously is the scrum.

He like me, believes that modern day scrums are apparently being used just as a way of extracting penalties rather than trying to create opportunities for attack.

He produced some interesting stats for the amateur days in comparison to the professional game using penalties awarded during three World Cups of each era.

In the amateur days there were around 2...