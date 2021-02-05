History of Women’s Rugby: Black Ferns envelop all before them

Brendan Gallagher continues his series charting the history of the women’s game

SURPRISINGLY, given New Zealand’s passion for the game and the ‘equality’ their women gained earlier than most in society generally, the Black Ferns took a while to make a big impact in the Women’s game. But when they did, the result was truly spectacular, the Kiwis swamping Women’s rugby in a tidal wave of excellence, brilliance and winning ways with four consecutive World Cups between 1998 and 2010.

Back in 1991, although the game was well established at various universities, all the pieces weren’t quite in p...