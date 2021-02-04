Djokovic should take notice of Eddie | Chris Hewett

YOUR columnist can barely sleep for worrying about top-end professional sportsmen and the threat of “bubble fatigue”.

Novak Djokovic, the poor petal, quickly arrived at his wit’s end when confronted by the reality of government-imposed restrictions ahead of the Australian Open. How, he wondered aloud on social media, could he possibly prepare properly while stuck in a luxury hotel, rather than a private house with its own tennis court?

The Serbian was barking up the wrong eucalyptus tree. But for the strictness of the isolation policy, the tournament would have been scrapped and Djokovic wou...