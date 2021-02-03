Enemies of academies get their facts wrong | Chris Hewett

Midway through the savagely funny second season of Jesse Anderson’s media big-shot drama Succession, one of the principal characters is talking to a mature student who has spent years working on his second PhD at an Ivy League university. “Just think,” she says.

“When you’re done, you won’t have to waste the 12 seconds it takes to look up something on Wikipedia.”

Which leads us, in a roundabout kind of way, to the state of English professional rugby’s oft-criticised academy system and the perils of believing everything you read.

You can find plenty about academies on the internet, once yo...