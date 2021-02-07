Globetrotters took on best in the world

Brendan Gallagher continues his series looking at rugby’s great schools
Glory: Old boy Tony Roques celebrates England’s Hong Kong Sevens win over Fiji in 2003
Star: Richard Langhorn with Quins
IF one characteristic defines Sevenoaks School rugby it is their wanderlust and willingness to tour the world and, equally, host any incoming school looking for opponents and a warm welcome.
Sevenoaks were trailblazers.
The first British school to tour British Columbia in 1974, the first school to tour Australia in 1976 and the first school to embark on a ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login