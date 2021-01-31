JAMES HARRINGTON

FRENCH COLUMN

Talks begin to expand Top 14 to 16 next season

Thriller: Nathanael Hulleu scored a vital try for Bordeaux

Top 14 bosses are considering proposals to expand the league to 16 to offset estimated €73million losses from playing behind closed doors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Little more than a month after some club presidents, including Toulouse’s Didier Lacroix, suggested cutting France’s megasaurus top-flight from 14 to 12 and setting up a development tournament similar to the old Anglo-Welsh Cup, it now seems the league is ...