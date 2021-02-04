Six Nations round table: Grand Slam or not, let’s see some style!

Alas the annual pilgrimage to Woods Restaurant in Bath was off limits but The Rugby Paper’s brains trust managed to debate the hot topics ahead of next Saturday’s kick-off via the wonders of modern technology. Columnists Nick Cain, Shane Williams, Peter Jackson, Brendan Gallagher and Chris Hewett gave their opinions to editor Matthew Emery.

Matthew Emery: Does playing the Six Nations being behind closed doors nullify home advantage without fans fuelling the players’ passion and influencing referees?

Nick Cain: This tournament should mean more away wins than ever before with the booming volum...