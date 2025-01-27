Six Nations: One player to watch for each team 

By Charlie Elliott

Every year, the Six Nations conjures up some surprises, either from results or individual players.

Going into the tournament, fans have an idea of who is going to deliver, but often it is the surprise packages that end up being remembered.

Here is a player from each of the squad to watch, some for pure quality but others because they just might surprise you.

England – Henry Pollock

England fans were buoyed by the inclusion of Henry Pollock in the squad after Alex Dombrandt got injured, such is the impact that he has had so far in his youthful career.

Having only recently had his 20th birthday, fans and coaches have been waxing lyrical about the back-rower, who has shown levels of quality and maturity far beyond his years.

He is a consistent starter for reigning Premiership winners Northampton Saints, also having been one of their best players so far this season.

It could be a tournament that he is brought into so he can sample the environment and not get any minutes, but there is a real possibility that we will see him on the pitch at some point.

Should he take to the field, fans will be intrigued to see whether he can bring his club form to Test level.

France – Antoine Dupont

Although many on this list are hidden talents, this selection is based on pure quality.

As arguably the best player in the world at the moment, Dupont is one of those players that you need to watch out for.

The Toulouse scrum-half has absolutely everything in his locker and is one of the most technically gifted rugby players of all time.

France are favourites for the Six Nations and he is the reason for this.

Despite them having an exceptional squad all-round, the focus is always on their number nine, which is a testament to how good he is.

To any new rugby fans reading this, watch him and you will fall in love with the game.

France’s Antoine Dupont warms up ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter final match at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis. Picture date: Sunday October 15, 2023.

Ireland – Sam Prendergast

Leinster are an absolute monster of a side in European rugby, which both Ireland and Prendergast will look to harness and take to the Six Nations.

Having the advantage of playing with the bulk of his international teammates at club level is something that Ireland can use to their benefit.

With the Lions tour coming up, there is an added incentive to impress.

Compatriot Andy Farrell is the head coach for the summer series, so there could be a spot on the plane already reserved for the fly-half, but he will still need to impress.

Scotland – Fergus Burke

The most interesting pick in the Scotland squad is that of Fergus Burke, the Saracens fly-half.

Rumours have been swirling around that his club side are in the market for a new ten, which is surprising given that Burke is still only young and has had a solid season.

Where it becomes a shrewd pick from Gregor Townsend is the fact that he is also eligible for the All Blacks as well as England.

Having grown up in New Zealand and played in Super Rugby until last year, it adds yet another international player who can impart their different upbringing onto the side.

Although he might not be ready for an All Blacks or England call-up yet, he has the potential to and with the support of Townsend could step up a gear in his career.

Wales – Tomos Williams

Possibly the only player in the Wales squad who will be on the British and Irish Lions tour in the Summer, Williams has had a stellar season for Gloucester so far.

An exciting player who is cut from the same cloth as Dupont, he will need to be the focal point for his nation if they are to get any wins on the board.

Some are predicting them to lose all five but should the scrum-half put in a few good performances, they could well upset the odds.

Wales will need to work around him, which means he will get plenty of touches on the ball and potentially need to force things a bit to make magic happen.

Italy – Tommaso Menoncello

Italy have plenty of players who are fun to watch but just lack the consistency to compete at the top level, which makes them even more fun to watch.

The young Benetton centre is the ideal blend of strong and fast, with good technical attributes.

Things happen when he is on the ball and although he isn’t the most prolific try scorer he has a huge impact on much of Italy’s play.

He has a crown to defend, after winning the Six Nations Player of the Tournament in 2024 and becoming the youngest player to do so, at only 21 years old.

