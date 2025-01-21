Gregor Townsend confident Scotland can cope with loss of skipper Sione Tuipulotu during Six Nations

Gregor Townsend insists Scotland have the depth to overcome the devastating loss of Sione Tuipulotu to injury for the entire Guinness Six Nations.

Tuipulotu, Scotland’s captain and star centre, must undergo surgery to repair a pectoral muscle that was damaged in training with Glasgow Warriors last week and is not expected to return until later in the season.

While one of the game’s most influential players concentrates on recovering in time for the British and Irish Lions’ tour to Australia, Townsend is deciding how he fills the void in midfield.

Stafford McDowall is the leading contender to be paired alongside Huw Jones, but Rory Hutchinson and Tom Jordan are also options.

“It’s a real blow for Sione so close to the tournament and it’s a blow to the tournament and our supporters that they don’t get to see him playing,” head coach Townsend said at the Six Nations launch in Rome.

“But as a team you have to accept that injuries happen and that’s why you create depth over a longer period.

“We have some really good 12s in our squad that now have an opportunity they probably didn’t think was coming along. We’re backing them to go and grab that opportunity.”

Tuipulotu’s absence sees Rory Darge and Finn Russell take over as co-captains – roles they performed in last year’s Six Nations until the Australian-born 27-year-old was installed as skipper for the autumn.

First-choice second row Scott Cummings could also be sidelined for the whole competition because of a fractured arm.

“I’m gutted for Sione. The form he was in leading up to now has been outstanding,” Darge said.

“It’s sometimes hard to believe that every week he can come out and play to the standard that he has.

“He’s my mate and I was excited for him because coming into this tournament he was building up so much momentum.

“Injuries happen and are one of the uncontrollables of rugby. They’re something you have to deal with.

“But there’s still massive excitement around this campaign despite the injuries. We’ve got Italy and Ireland at home in the first two games and we know what will be needed to get the results there.”

