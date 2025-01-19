Uncapped Fergus Burke gets nod from Gregor Townsend in Scotland Six Nations squad

Saracens fly-half Fergus Burke has been named in Scotland’s squad for the Six Nations as they look to improve on last year’s fourth-place finish.

New Zealand-born Burke, 25, is eligible through a grandfather from Glasgow, and comes in with Adam Hastings injured. New Zealand-born Tom Jordan is the third option at fly-half.

Glasgow centre Sione Tuipulotu continues to lead the team, with Finn Russell and Rory Darge the vice-captains.

Gregor Townsend, preparing to lead the side into his eighth championship, has also called up uncapped Glasgow No.8 Jack Mann, 25, who has impressed for his club in...