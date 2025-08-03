Connect with us

International Rugby

World Cup worry after Packer is sent off

■By PAUL EDDISON

England .................97pts
Tries: Feaunati 5, Packer 7, Rowland 10, 27, 44; Breach 17, Bern 31, 42; Shekells 39, Campion 48, Sing 56, Campbell 59, Botterman 66, Dow 76, Jones 80
Conversions: Harrison 6, 7, 32, 40, 43, 49, 57, 59, 67, 77, 80

Spain ........................ 7pts
Try: Pena 53 Conversion: Argudo 54

In at the corner: Helena Rowland goes over to score for England
PICTURE: Getty Images

ENGLAND face a nervous wait on Marlie Packer’s availability after the former captain was shown a straight red card in their opening World Cup warm-...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in International Rugby