World Cup worry after Packer is sent off

■By PAUL EDDISON

England .................97pts

Tries: Feaunati 5, Packer 7, Rowland 10, 27, 44; Breach 17, Bern 31, 42; Shekells 39, Campion 48, Sing 56, Campbell 59, Botterman 66, Dow 76, Jones 80

Conversions: Harrison 6, 7, 32, 40, 43, 49, 57, 59, 67, 77, 80

Spain ........................ 7pts

Try: Pena 53 Conversion: Argudo 54

In at the corner: Helena Rowland goes over to score for England

PICTURE: Getty Images

ENGLAND face a nervous wait on Marlie Packer’s availability after the former captain was shown a straight red card in their opening World Cup warm-...