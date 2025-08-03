Connect with us

Red Roses will take nothing for granted, says fly-half Rowland

■By PHIL CAMPBELL

ENGLAND may be overwhelming favourites to become world champions on home soil this summer but Helena Rowland insists they are taking nothing for granted.
The Red Roses last lifted the trophy in 2014 but are currently on a 25-match winning streak under the leadership of New Zealander John Mitchell.
The winners of the last seven Guinness Women’s Six Nations and last two WXV tournaments will also have the added advantage of home support but Rowland, below, insists the squad are remaining grounded.
“It is a home tournament and we are favourites, b...

