DREAM TEAM

BEN PENFOLD, THE BURY ST EDMUNDS AND FORMER CAMBRIDGE & HARTPURY COLLEGE FLY-HALF, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST…

1. Ellis Genge – I played with Ellis at college. Always a standout player and made the transition from back row to prop in our last year – look at him now! Special mention to Paddy Robinson, not seen a better all round player.

2. Ean “Dukebox” Griffiths – Top player, top bloke. Looked after me when I moved to Cambridge, unreal player with his defence and always the comic.

3. Dan Seal – Bedford and ...