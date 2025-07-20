Connect with us

Scotland 41-12 Samoa: Scotland off to a flier as they blast past Samoa

Samoa ..............12pts
Tries: Nee-Nee 51, Paia’aua 64 Conversion: Umaga 65
Scotland ..........41pts
Tries: Ashman 8, Hutchinson 13, Reed 31, Steyn 36, Gilchrist 45, Rowe 55, Turner 77 Conversions: Burke 14; Horne 46, 78
Scotland bounced back from their loss to Fiji with a statement performance in Auckland on Friday, running in seven tries to overpower Samoa in a dominant display at an almost empty Eden Park.
Gregor Townsend’s side raced to a 24–0 lead by half-time and never looked back, with Ewan Ashman, Rory Hutchinson, Arron Reed, and Kyle Steyn all crossing in a blistering opening ...

