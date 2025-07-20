Connect with us

South Africa 55-10 Georgia: Springboks on Cloud 9 in ruthless demolition

South Africa ....55pts
Tries: Venter 9, van der Merwe 14, 32, Moodie 19, van der Merwe 47, 73, Willemse 56, Arendse 79, Pollard 81
Conversions: Feinberg-Mngomezulu 33, Pollard 57, 74, 80, 82
Georgia .............. 10pts
Tries: Karkadze 3 Conversions: Matkava 4 Penalties: Matkava 29
South Africa geared up for their Rugby Championship title defence next month with a confident and clinical demolition of Georgia.
The Springboks ran in nine tries, wrapping up a successful July campaign that also included back-to-back wins over Italy.
Despite conceding early, the Springboks responded with typi...

