Connect with us

International Rugby

New Zealand 29-19 France: All Blacks put on burners to down France

New Zealand ................. 29pts
Tries: Jordan 21, Lienert-Brown 42, Kirifi 58, McAlister 75 Conversions: McKenzie 22, 43, 76
Penalty: McKenzie 30
France...............................19pts

Tries: Le Garrec 7 Conversion: Le Garrec 8 Penalties: Le Garrec 19, 33, 36 Drop goal: Hastoy 23
The All Blacks wrapped up a clean sweep of their Test series with France by grinding out another victory on the eve of next month’s Rugby Championship.
New Zealand had to come from behind as France dominated the opening quarter and held a nine-point lead shortly before half time.
But four well-crafted tr...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in International Rugby