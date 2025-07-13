Connect with us

England 22-17 Argentina: Last-gasp Jack van Poortvliet snatches it for England

Argentina ........................17pts
Tries: Cinti 26, Mendy 41
Conversions: Carreras 27, 42
Penalty: Carreras 9

England ........................... 22pts
Tries: Atkinson 4, Steward 33, van Poortvliet 80
Conversions: Ford 5, 34
Penalty: Ford 53
Jack van Poortvliet’s last-gasp try clinched a series victory for England over Argentina as they downed Los Pumas in San Juan despite the absence of co-captain Jamie George.
The scrum-half came off the bench to go over with a minute remaining after a great break from Guy Pepper.
George had been withdrawn a matter of hours before kick-off after...

