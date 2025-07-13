Kevin Sinfield is backing Seb Atkinson to make 12 shirt his own for England

England arrived in Argentina with Steve Borthwick looking for young players to make a statement and prove they could cut it at international level.

Gloucester’s Seb Atkinson has done just that and assistant coach Kevin Sinfield believes the inside centre could make himself very difficult to drop with another big performance against USA, even when the Lions contingent return.

Fresh from a remarkable defensive display on debut in the 35-12 win in La Plata, where he made all 21 tackles he attempted, Atkinson was the senior partner in England’s midfield last night, where he lined up alongside n...