Ben Earl is enjoying the coolest British and Irish Lions tour

Ben Earl now knows you don’t have to live like a monk to be at the top of your game – and the current Lions tour has taught him that.

The modern-day rugby players spend their time training, in meetings and crouched over laptops before getting out and doing their thing on a Saturday before the cycle of recovery and preparation begins again.

Lions tours, certainly at the start, are different beasts with games on Wednesdays and Saturdays and players, with only 38 men on the trip, are being asked to back up matches.

And back row Earl, a starter yesterday against the AUNZ Invitational XV reckons...