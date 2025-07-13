Connect with us

Harlequins can capitalise in Kent, says Mike Friday

Former Wasps scrum-half Mike Friday says the continued silence surrounding the club’s return to professional rugby could be telling and says the door is open for Harlequins to capitalise in Kent.

Despite talk last year of Wasps relaunching from a new base in Swanley, Friday, who played for Wasps in the late 1990s and early 2000s, is unconvinced by the viability of the club’s plans and fears the significant weight of historic debts may make a comeback impossible.
Friday told The Rugby Paper: “Like everyone else, I’ve heard the stories about Swanley, but Wasps are in a very different situatio...

