Dean Richards: Pollock has to do tough stuff for the British and Irish Lions, too

Dean Richards has warned rising star Henry Pollock that he must show the physical attributes to accompany his undoubted natural talent.

Northampton back rower Pollock shot to prominence during the past season and earned inclusion in the British & Irish Lions squad to face Australia.

But legendary former No.8 Richards, who helped the Lions to a famous 2-1 series win down under in 1989, says Pollock currently lacks the hard physical edge required to compete at the very highest level.

Ahead of the opening Test in Brisbane next Saturday, Richards, right, told The Rugby Paper: “Pollock could...