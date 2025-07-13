Connect with us

South Africa 45-0 Italy: Century for Willie Le Roux as Springboks power past Italy

South Africa .............. 45pts
Tries: Williams 8, Van der Merwe 15, 30, Moodie 37, Marx 50, Mapimpi 72, Wessels 80
Conversions: Libbok 31, 37, 51, 73, 84

Italy ..................... 0pts
South Africa marked Willie le Roux’s 100th Test cap in emphatic fashion with a commanding win over Italy in Pretoria.
The Springboks fullback became just the eighth South African centurion and his side were ruthless from the off at Loftus Versfeld, scoring seven unanswered tries in a dominant display that showcased their blend of physicality and flair, despite playing the majority of the match with ...

