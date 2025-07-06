Connect with us

International Rugby

Wingers to the fore for England

Round-up
■ By BEN JAYCOCK

Racing home: Jack Bracken scoring for England against Scotland
PICTURE: World Rugby

ENGLAND began their U20s World Championship title defence with a commanding 56-19 victory over Scotland in Verona.
Mark Mapletoft’s team played the final 25 minutes with 14 men following a red card to George Timmins for leading with an elbow in a ruck, but they showcased their attacking prowess and depth by running in eight tries for the bonus-point win.
Timmins said: “I’m disappointed with the decision, and it’s tough to let the ...

The Rugby Paper

