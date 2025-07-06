U20s World Championship: Kepu Tuipulotu – We know the Aussies will be right up for it

We have had quite the journey here in Italy so far, with plenty to reflect on as we gear up for our pivotal game against Australia on Wednesday.

Looking back at our recent match against South Africa, I was incredibly proud of how we started the game.

The first 20 minutes were exactly how we wanted to approach every match: full throttle, confident, and clinical. We scored two tries early on and it looked like we were in cruise control.

That kind of start was a real statement for us. It showed what we’re capable of when we execute well but also made clear what we need to do better: maintain t...