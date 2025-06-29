Connect with us

U20s World Championship: Luke Murphy’s back at No.8 to help bolster Ireland challenge

Sharp Italy

Ireland v Georgia
Ireland face a stern test against a physical and improving Georgia side in Calvisano.
Connacht’s Eanna McCarthy continues as Ireland captain and shifts to openside flanker to accommodate the return of No.8 Luke Murphy, who missed the Six Nations due to shoulder surgery.
Murphy brings valuable experience, having featured in last year’s tournament, alongside fellow returnees Alex Mullan, Billy Corrigan, and Mikey Yarr.
Ireland are on a six-match unbeaten run in the U20 Championship pool stages (W5, D1), which is their longest in tournament history. They were semi-finalists ...

