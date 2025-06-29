Connect with us

International Rugby

Spain facing an uphill task

POOL B

France v Spain
Today. 5pm
THE losing finalists from a year ago, Six Nations champions France begin their 2025 campaign with a potential banana skin against a relatively inexperienced Spain side.
It will only be Los Leones’ second time playing in this tournament, with last year being their first time in the Championship following promotion from the Trophy.
A win against Fiji is their only one so far in this competition but that ensured that they avoided relegation back to the second tier at the expense of the Pacific Islanders.
Only four who started that match against Fij...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in International Rugby