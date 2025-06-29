Connect with us

International Rugby

New Zealand present a severe opener for hosts

POOL C

Italy v New Zealand
Today. 7.30pm
HOSTS Italy kick off with a high-profile clash against New Zealand in Calvisano.
The match, set to be played at the Stadio San Michele, promises to be a fiery opening to the tournament as New Zealand begin their quest to claim the world title for the first time since 2017.
The Azzurrini will field a determined line-up featuring a back three of Edoardo Todaro, Alessandro Drago, and Jules Ducros. Todaro is currently at Northampton Saints.
A fourth-placed finish in the recent U20 Six Nations gives reason for optimism in the Italy camp and wi...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in International Rugby