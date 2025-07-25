British and Irish Lions v Wallabies second Test: Key talking points and where the game will be won and lost

The British and Irish Lions can secure the series against Australia in their upcoming second Test at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Having secured a 27-19 victory in the first Test in Brisbane on July 19, Andy Farrell‘s squad is eager to extend their lead and make it impossible for the Wallabies to come back in the three-match series.

On the other hand, an Australian win would even the score at 1-1, setting up a thrilling finale in the deciding Test scheduled for Sydney a week on Saturday.

Charlie Elliott predicts another win for the Lions, but thinks that it will be even tighter and will be decided in the final minuutes of the match.

Here is a look at some of the key talking points and battles that could decide the match.

Key talking points

Wallabies key players return

The Wallabies have received a major physical boost with the returns of Rob Valetini and Will Skelton.

The hard-hitting duo, who bring a combined weight of 252 kilograms, have been recalled to the starting side to add size, strength and impact after Australia struggled to match the Lions’ physicality in the first match.

Head coach Joe Schmidt is looking to inject more intensity into the forward pack, with Valetini’s powerful ball-carrying and Skelton’s imposing presence expected to set a more aggressive tone.

Their inclusion signals a clear intent to meet the Lions head-on and take control of the collisions and breakdowns that proved costly last week.

Lions missing a few

The Lions face a significant test of their depth and cohesion ahead of the second match in Melbourne, with several key disruptions affecting their lineup.

Injuries to in-form lock Joe McCarthy and centre Garry Ringrose have forced head coach Andy Farrell into reshuffling a squad that looked settled after a strong start in Brisbane.

Ringrose didn’t start the first game but could have featured in this game.

McCarthy’s absence due to a foot injury removes a major physical presence in the pack, while Ringrose ruled himself out after suffering a recurrence of concussion symptoms.

Mack Hansen is another who is out, following an injury sustained against the Brumbies.

Bundee Aki steps into the centres, and Ollie Chessum replaces McCarthy at lock, altering the spine of the team.

On the bench, changes continue with Owen Farrell, Jac Morgan, Blair Kinghorn and James Ryan all added.

While the Lions dominated much of the first match , the forced adjustments, combined with the Wallabies regaining their heavy-hitters, could tilt momentum in Melbourne.

Series could be decided

Saturday’s match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground feels like the moment this entire tour has been building toward.

With one win already secured, the Lions are now just a step away from claiming the series and writing themselves into the history of this famous team.

The stage could hardly be more fitting.

Over 85,000 fans are expected to fill the stands, and the scale and atmosphere of the MCG will make it a night to remember.

After the first game was so comfortable, the tourists will have high hopes that they can repeat the feat and secure the series victory here.

After all of the buildup from the past four years, Saturday could see the series result officially marked.

Some have been underwhelmed with the tour though, and such a comfortable win may feel slightly hollow, although most Lions fans wouldn’t be complaining about a strong victory given that it would be the first test series victory since 2013.

Owen Farrell is back

Owen Farrell has made a timely return to the squad, stepping in after a dramatic late change.

Andy Farrell had planned to start Garry Ringrose, but the Ireland centre reported concussion symptoms just hours before the team was due to be announced.

It was a brave and selfless call from Ringrose, who could have quietly pushed through, but instead prioritised his health and the team.

With Ringrose ruled out, Farrell turned to his experienced son, who captained the midweek side against the First Nations & Pasifika XV.

Farrell brings leadership and is calm under pressure, also providing the ability to cover both fly-half and inside centre and his presence on the bench adds depth and reassurance in a high-stakes game.

As the Lions chase their first series win in over a decade, Farrell’s return could prove crucial in guiding them through one of their toughest tests yet.

Key battles

The set-piece

The set-piece battle could be the deciding factor when the Lions face Australia in Saturday’s second Test.

It’s an area both teams will target, especially with the return of Wallabies lock Will Skelton, whose sheer size and presence will add serious weight to their scrum and maul.

For the Lions, the absence of Joe McCarthy through injury is a real blow.

He’s been one of the most physical players on tour, and without him, they lose an edge in tight exchanges.

Ellis Genge, known for his scrummaging, has also been moved to the bench. Andrew Porter starts instead, a quality operator in his own right, but not with the same raw power.

These changes could shift the balance up front.

Back row

The back row battle will be just as crucial as the set piece in deciding Saturday’s Test.

For the Lions, the trio of Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry, and Jack Conan remains unchanged, and with good reason.

Beirne and Curry were immense in the first Test, delivering relentless energy, crucial turnovers, and smart decision-making at the breakdown.

Their work rate set the tone for the Lions’ physicality and discipline, while Conan quietly stitched things together with his control at the base.

But Australia has strengthened in this area too. The return of Rob Valetini is a major boost for the Wallabies.

He’s a destructive ball-carrier and a powerful defender, capable of disrupting the Lions’ rhythm at the breakdown and slowing down their ball.

Mentality

More importantly than everything else, mentality will be key in deciding this game.

The visitors are the better side on paper and as long as they play to their best, they will more than likely win this game and series.

If they go into this overconfident after such a simple victory in the first Test, then they could be in for a rude awakening.

The coaching staff have a crucial job of making sure that the players are focused on the task at hand.

After a strong first half, the Lions took their foot off the gas in the second half and barely left second gear, which cannot happen again.

