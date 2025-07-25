British and Irish Lions v Wallabies: Five key head-to-head matchups in the second Test

The British and Irish Lions aim to clinch the series against Australia in the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground this Saturday.

After a 27-19 victory in the first Test in Brisbane, Andy Farrell‘s team can take a commanding lead with another win.

A Lions success would secure the series, while a Wallabies victory would level the score at 1-1 ahead of the deciding match in Sydney next Saturday.

Ahead of the game, here are some of the best head-to-head matchups that you should look out for.

Rob Valetini vs Tadhg Beirne

When you think about this clash, it’s all about physicality and presence. Rob Valetini is back from injury and ready to remind everyone just how brutal a player he can be.

He thrives on imposing himself, hitting hard, and making life difficult for the opposition.

But then there’s Tadhg Beirne, who looked outstanding in the first game.

He’s not just about power; there’s a cleverness to his play that allows him to break the rhythm and get involved across the field.

Both are heavy hitters, but Beirne’s mix of smarts and strength might give him an edge.

This battle will likely decide which team controls the middle of the park, and it’s hard to overstate how important that is for setting the tone.

Will Skelton vs Maro Itoje

This is a heavyweight duel. Will Skelton, returning from injury, brings sheer size and muscle, while Maro Itoje is the Lions’ captain and a force in his own right.

Itoje wasn’t quite at his best in the first Test, so expect him to come out swinging here.

With Joe McCarthy sidelined, the Lions have lost a bit of grunt in the pack, but Itoje has Ollie Chessum alongside him to help carry that load.

The forwards dominated the first game, and these two will be central to that battle again.

It’s not just about who’s bigger or stronger,it’s about work rate and leadership.

Whoever wins this tussle could help their team seize control in the tight exchanges.

Alan Alaalatoa vs Andrew Porter

The scrum battle might not grab headlines, but it can quietly shape the game.

Alan Alaalatoa and Andrew Porter will go head-to-head in one of rugby‘s oldest contests.

The Lions have shifted Ellis Genge to the bench, which could weaken their scrummaging firepower.

Porter is tough, but when referees call every little detail, he sometimes struggles to maintain dominance.

Alaalatoa’s strength and technique mean he’ll be looking to capitalise on that.

A strong scrum can win penalties, control the ball, and give a team the momentum they need to attack with confidence.

Tom Lynagh vs Finn Russell

Here, you get a fascinating story of experience meeting youth.

Tom Lynagh showed some nerves in the first match and seemed a bit overwhelmed by the occasion.

Finn Russell, meanwhile, was in control, which you want from a fly-half. Lynagh will need to step up his game if he wants to keep pace.

There’s also the hope this game opens up a bit more, giving Lynagh more chances to shine and show his creativity.

This isn’t just a positional battle, it’s a chance for Lynagh to learn from one of the best, while also trying to outwit his mentor.

Joseph Sua’ali’i vs Bundee Aki

This midfield contest is a fascinating contrast in styles. Joseph Sua’ali’i might not have reached his potential in the first game, but his pace and aerial skills give him a huge threat factor.

As a rugby league convert, he has a unique skill set that can really test defences, especially if Australia kicks strategically to put him under the high ball.

Bundee Aki, who has experience playing for Ireland but grew up in New Zealand, is a tough, bruising presence.

He’s hard to bring down and will look to dominate the contact area.

For Australia, getting the ball into Sua’ali’i’s hands and letting him run at the Lions defence will be crucial.

