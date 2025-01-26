Premiership Women's Rugby

Trailfinders keep Bears at bay – just



■By STEWART McCULLOUGH

TRAILFINDERS delivered a statement victory over play-off-chasing Bristol, running in seven tries.
Bears thought they had stolen victory at the death with the pack driving over from a maul but referee Charlie Gayther ruled that the ball was held up.
“The girls have trained so hard and put so much effort into our sessions and we’ve finally got a big win,” said Trailfinders head coach Barney Maddison. “It was an end-to-end match and great entertainment wise – probably not so much for the coaches.”
