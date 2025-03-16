Lynn’s hoping for fantastic farewell

■By BEN JAYCOCK

PREVIEW...

Saracens v Gloucester-Hartpury

Today. Kick-off 2pm, StoneX Stadium

Sharpshooter: Emma Sing in action for Gloucester-Hartpury

PICTURE: Alamy

GLOUCESTER-Hartpury have the chance to send boss Sean Lynn off with a perfect farewell as they chase an unprecedented hat-trick of consecutive titles.

The Cherry and Whites are unchanged for the final at the StoneX as England captain Zoe Aldcroft starts in the second row with club co-captain Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt at scrum-half and fellow Red Roses Tatyana Heard, Alex Matthews and Maud Muir at c...