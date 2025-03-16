Anscombe eyes 2027 World Cup

WALES fly-half Gareth Anscombe wants to play at the 2027 World Cup having returned to the side during this year’s Six Nations. Former head coach Warren Gatland left the Gloucester No.10 out of the initial Six Nations squad and questioned whether the 33-year-old would still be available for selection in two years’ time.

Anscombe was recalled by interim head coach Matt Sherratt following Gatland’s resignation and says he would like to keep goingfor another couple of seasons.

“I would love to keep playing to the World Cup,” said Anscombe, below. ...