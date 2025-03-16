Fans wil get chance to invest in Irish

nBy SAM JACKSON

LONDON Irish plan to return to competitive rugby under a fan ownership model in September 2026 – ruling them out of the expanded Championship next season.

A consortium led by former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan bought Irish out of administration last month.

Irish, Wasps and Worcester have all been inactive since going out of business in the 2022-23 season. Irish had applied to join the Championship but they have also explored the idea of joining the URC, rather than starting lower down the pyramid in England.

“London Irish is not just coming back ...