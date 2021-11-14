Six-guns Pooler are off to a flyer

National Championship round-upBy ALED BISTON

PONTYPOOL got their Championship campaign off to a flying start with a comprehensive 42-3 bonus-point win over Maesteg Harlequins. Leighton Jones’ side scored six tries with Ieuan Jones, Amosa Nove, Mike Hale, Ashley Sweet, and Kieran Meek touching down, while they were also awarded a penalty try.Neath also began their league season with a bang as they overcame a resilient Narberth side with a 30-22 away win.Full-back Iestyn Morgan scored their first try after hitting a tremendous angle to run in unopposed from 40 metres. Outside...