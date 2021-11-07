Jones helps Drovers reach semis

Premiership CupBy HUW THOMAS

Llandovery............. 16 Carmarthen Q............0LLANDOVERY’S win over Carmarthen Quins virtually guarantees Euros Evans’ side a toptwo spot and a semi-final against one of the top two in the east conference.The Drovers clinched the double over their regional rivals with an outstanding second-half defensive performance.Llandovery were ahead inside three minutes when a chip ahead by fly- -half Kristian Jones was gathered by centre Craig Woodall, who sent wing Callum Williams racing in under the posts. Jones converted and only desperate ...