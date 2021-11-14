Black and Ambers are left black and blue

Premiership Cup

By ARWEL DAVIES

Newport...................28 RGC.............................34

THE North Walians gained revenge for their 27-15 home defeat to the top team in the East Conference by causing a major upset at Spytty Park.

RGC 1404 got off to a flying start when Rhys Tudor and Tom Hughes combined to send Pedr Jones in for the first try. Dion Jones added the extras and Newport were given notice that their unbeaten home record was under threat.

Dion Jones made it a ten-point lead with a penalty, before the Black and Ambers got their game going. Matt Powell and Matt O’Brien...