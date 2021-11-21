Crane stands tall as Newport stay in form

Premiership Cup

By JAMES CANDY

Merthyr.................... 31 Newport...................52

NEWPORT stayed top of the eastern conference with a high-scoring win, inspired by Luke Crane.

The visitors were soon ahead and in control through Dai Richards and a Will Reed conversion.

Dafydd Smith then made it two tries, but Reed missed the kick.

Smith was soon over for his second, and this time Reed converted to make it 19-0.

The home side got one back through Jarrod Cushion after Ashley Norton made a clean line break. Gareth Thompson was unable to convert.

But there was still time before th...