Marshall rides to the rescue for the Quins

Premiership Cup

By PAUL HOPKINS

Carmarthen Q.........24 Swansea................. 21

A LAST-MINUTE Steff Marshall penalty saw Carmarthen Quins defeat Swansea in a thriller.

It was a cagey until the visitors took the lead through a James Davies penalty. He doubled the lead when the Quins’ defence strayed offside, but his joy was short-lived.

First, Ed Siggery leaped to steal a Swansea line-out and Marshall was successful with the afternoon’s first 50:22 touch finder. The visitors were penalised for offside and Marshall chipped to the corner with Gethin Davies driven over. It looked as t...