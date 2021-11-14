Magic stuff as Wizards stay on top

Premiership Cup

By FREDDIE BENNETT

Aberavon.................36 Bridgend.................. 15

ABERAVON came out on top after putting five tries past Bridgend as the Wizards stayed top of the West Conference.

Jason Hyatt’s home side quickly got some points on the board courtesy of a penalty by Chris Banfield.

The first try came from Edd Howley who scored for the Ravens after some slick passing. The conversion was dispatched by Jacob Chilcott.

Aberavon nudged in front after a rolling maul saw Ieuan Davies score.

Lloyd Evans crossed next for the home side after a series of forward carries...