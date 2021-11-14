Five-star show from four-try wing Warren

Premiership Cup

By HUW THOMAS

Llanelli..................... 12 Llandovery.............54

LLANDOVERY continued their winning ways in the West Conference with a dashing eight-try victory over a Llanelli side yet to win in the Premiership Cup.

Wing Aaron Warren grabbed four tries with some outstanding finishing while fly-half Kristian Jones scored a try and seven conversions.

The Drovers are now certain to qualify for a semi-final.

Although Warren scored an early try for the Drovers, Llanelli hit back with a brace of quick-fire tries from prop Dylan Lawley and wing Harrison Button which,...