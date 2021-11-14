Law men hit back from slow start

Premiership Cup

By ALEX BYWATER

Cardiff......................32 Ebbw Vale................. 7

CARDIFF bounced back from a derby defeat to Newport by hammering Ebbw Vale.

Steve Law’s side were comfortable bonus-point winners, but Ebbw had got off to a fine start.

After a 50:22 kick from Ryan Evans, Alex Grey went over from the lineout and Evans converted to give the Steelmen a 7-0 lead. They didn’t score a point after that.

Evans did miss a penalty, but then Jack Maynard’s three points put Cardiff on the board to trail 7-3 at the break. Ebbw’s Jonathan Evans saw yellow after the break a...