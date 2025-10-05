Connect with us

United Rugby Championship

Dragons fail to land the final punch

■By ROGER PANTING

Dragons ......................... 17pts
Tries: Wainwright 14, O’Brien 25
Conversions: de Beer 14, 25
Penalty: de Beer 64

Sharks ......................... 17pts
Tries: Orie 8, V Tshituka 37
Conversions: Smith 8, 37
Penalty: Smith 18
DRAGONS’ bid for a first league victory in a year was foiled at the death as the Sharks survived a five-minute battering.
At one stage, fly-half Tinus de Beer dropped back in the pocket for a drop goal attempt but he was ignored and eventually a knock-on saved the beleaguered Sharks.

Charging on: Aaron Wa...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Arg v SA

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in United Rugby Championship