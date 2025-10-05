Connect with us

We let it slip again, moans Lake

■By SIMON THOMAS

Stormers ...........26pts
Tries: Roos 10, Simelane 58, De Villiers 70
Conversion: Matthee 59
Penalties: Matthee 40, 44, 57

Ospreys ............. 10pts
Tries: Hardy 3, 29

Good start: Kieran Hardy attacks
Picture: Alamy

THE Ospreys were left frustrated as a half-time lead slipped from their grasp for the second week in a row out in South Africa.
Unlike their URC Round 1 game against the Bulls in Pretoria, where they picked up a try bonus in defeat, they came away from Cape Town empty handed after failing to score in the second half.
Coach Mark Jones ...

