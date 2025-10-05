Connect with us

United Rugby Championship

Bowen hits three to put Cardiff in the points

■By SIMON THOMAS

Munster ............23pts
Tries: Quinn 28, Coombes 52, Barron 61
Conversion: Crowley 53
Penalty: Crowley 67
Drop goal: Crowley 76

Cardiff ...............20pts
Tries: Adams 14, Bowen 43, 57, 80
MUNSTER made it two from two in the URC, while Cardiff picked up two bonus points in defeat thanks to winger Tom Bowen completing a hat-trick in the final play.
The Welsh visitors actually outscored their hosts by four tries to three and led three times, but the boot of player of the match Jack Crowley, below, ultimately proved decisive.
Despite being down to 1...

