Connect with us

Club Rugby

Daniel Kasende: I’m the postman and will deliver for Ospreys

Daniel Kasende is certainly living up to his nickname as ‘The Postman’.
Daniel Kasende on the run

Daniel Kasende is certainly living up to his nickname as ‘The Postman’.

The winger has been a hugely consistent figure for the Ospreys since arriving from South Africa last season, excelling both on the ground and in the air.
“A postman always delivers, so basically that’s where the name comes from,” explains the 30-year-old.
“Since back in the day, I was quite reliable and I always came through when the team needed me.
Deliver
“So the name just stuck and hopefully I can continue to deliver and live up to that name.
“Out of respect for the boys and everyone, when you put on the jersey, when...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Arg v SA

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Club Rugby