Daniel Kasende: I’m the postman and will deliver for Ospreys

Daniel Kasende is certainly living up to his nickname as ‘The Postman’.

The winger has been a hugely consistent figure for the Ospreys since arriving from South Africa last season, excelling both on the ground and in the air.

“A postman always delivers, so basically that’s where the name comes from,” explains the 30-year-old.

“Since back in the day, I was quite reliable and I always came through when the team needed me.

Deliver

“So the name just stuck and hopefully I can continue to deliver and live up to that name.

“Out of respect for the boys and everyone, when you put on the jersey, when...