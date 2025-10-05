George Ford is still the best choice at 10 for England, says Toby Flood

Toby Flood believes England head into the Autumn Nations Series in the strongest position of all the home nations – and he is adamant George Ford should be the man trusted to steer Steve Borthwick’s side from fly-half.

Flood, capped 60 times by England, insists the Sale Sharks No.10 remains ahead of rivals Fin Smith, Marcus Smith and now Owen Farrell, despite all three being on the Lions tour ahead of Ford.

While his selection rivals toured Down Under, Ford led England to an impressive 2-0 Test victory in Argentina after a standout Prem season, which saw the 32-year-old named in the 2024/25...